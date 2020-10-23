Passenger killed after two Freightliner trucks crash in Chester County

Passenger killed after two Freightliner trucks crash in Chester County
By WBTV Web Staff | October 23, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 6:20 AM

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed after two Freightliner trucks crashed Thursday evening in Chester County.

S.C. state troopers say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 56 in South Carolina.

The Freightliner car hauler attempted to change lanes when it struck a Freightliner flatbed truck. The passenger of the car hauler, who was wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped and died at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the car hauler was injured and taken to a hospital. The only occupant of the flatbed was uninjured.

No other information was provided.

