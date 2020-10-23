North Carolina ski areas preparing to open with COVID-19 protocols

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Ski Resorts have set up safety protocols as the coronavirus continues and opening day for the season gets closer.
At Sugar Mountain, signs are up spelling out the guidelines and skiers are asked to look at the website before coming to familiarize themselves with what they need to do.
A face covering and social distancing will be priority as well as hand washing when possible. Gloves and goggles would be a plus as well, said officials.
Most of those things are normal procedure for skiers in any year. That’s why officials think skiing can go on despite the pandemic.
“It’s a ready made sport for maintaining the guidelines,” said Kim Jochl.
She is the president of the North Carolina Area Ski Association and says resorts worked together all summer to establish a common set of guidelines.
As to when the ski season will begin?
Officials say it all depends on the weather.
Many resorts have opening days marked on a calendar already but Sugar Mountain says they will start their season as soon as they can make snow.
They expect to have that opportunity within a few weeks.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.