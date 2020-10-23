Newborn baby taken from Louisiana hospital found safe

MONROE, La. (KSLA) - The baby taken from a Monroe hospital on Thursday night has been found safe.
According to KNOE, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says no charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
St. Francis Medical Center a statement Friday morning following the infant’s return:
The baby was born on October 22, 2020 at 7:04 a.m. with a medical condition that will require treatment.
According to Louisiana State Police, the possible father, Travis Hargrove, 35, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack.
