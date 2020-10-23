Molly’s Kids: Collin Roberts, fighting brain cancer 13 years of his 15-year life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You guys. So many new and amazing #MollysKids emails coming in. This one about the warrior you see here, Collin.
“I want to introduce myself, and my son,” is how it began. “I’m Tessa Roberts, mother to 15-year-old Collin Roberts. We live in Blackstock, SC. You interviewed Collin 3 years ago at Levine Children’s Hospital while touring the hospital during a Facebook live. He was undergoing a clinical trial at the time. I never told you his full story then, but would love to now.”
Since reading her note, I went back to find the Facebook live video from three years ago where we all met Collin, and watched it in full. The video was kicking off 2017′s September Molly’s Kids. Watch it here >> http://tinyurl.com/SeptDay12017. Collin is a little over 14-minutes in.
It’s a helpful video to tour LCH, but Tessa is right that we don’t get Collin’s full story.
“My son has been battling brain cancer for 13 years,” Tessa said. “The last four years have been constant. He is now one of only a handful of kids being treated on an intracranial CAR-T cell therapy trial at Texas Children’s Hospital. We believe in the power of prayer and Collin needs it now more than ever.”
Last month marked Collin’s 13th anniversary of being diagnosed. Think about that. Think about being a teenager and spending most of your entire life… everything you can remember… fighting brain cancer.
In those 13 years, Collin has undergone five craniotomies (surgeries to remove brain tumors), three surgeries related to his VP shunt, three port-a-cath surgeries, insertion of an Ommaya reservoir, innumerable MRI’s and needle pokes, 11 different chemotherapies, 85 radiation treatments to his brain and/or spine, three clinical trials, and now, intracranial injection of CAR-T cells. He’s also been treated in five different facilities, in five different states.
“But each one was exactly what he needed at that time,” Tessa says. “We know how blessed we are to still have him after all these years, and all these recurrences. There have been many good years, with five years in between his first diagnosis and his first recurrence. But the last four years have been a constant battle.”
Tess write about the ups-and-downs on the “Pray for Collin” Facebook page, here >> https://www.facebook.com/PrayforCollin/
In her writing, Tessa focuses on how Collin has been able to live life on his own accord. Everyone who knows him says he’s a polite, well-mannered, happy, bright shining light.
“He teaches us how to live selflessly and never give up,” Tessa said. “He is an inspiration to all who meet him. We don’t regret anything we’ve done for his treatment in the past; each step has gotten us more quality time and allowed him to live life. He always says that whatever it is… ‘We have to try.’ He is the bravest WARRIOR I’ve ever known. I’m thankful God chose me to be his mom.”
Cancer hits many families and we all know that. It’s still one in three people are diagnosed with some type. But there’s something about it hitting a child. Always will be.
Congrats on being an incredible warrior, Collin. Hope this picture is framed poster-size in your room as a reminder of who you are on the inside. Welcome to #MollsyKids.
