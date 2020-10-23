Man charged with arson in Kannapolis trailer fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after investigators say he intentionally set a camping trailer on fire with people inside.
The incident began before 6:45 a.m. when Kannapolis 911 Communicators began getting calls that an occupied structure was on fire on the 400 block of Franklin Avenue. Kannapolis Police and Kannapolis Fire responded to the home where they say a recreational camping trailer was engulfed in flames.
Investigators determined a short time later that the fire had been intentionally set, and they quickly identified 24-year-old Trexler Brent Almond, of Concord, as the suspect.
Almond was charged with first-degree arson and taken to the Cabarrus County Jail where he is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with further information about the case is urged to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME).
