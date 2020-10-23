Late October heat backs off a touch as rain moves in Saturday, Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The dry and unseasonably warm stretch is gradually coming to a close across the Carolinas.
Partly sunny skies will carry us through the remainder of the daytime period as highs will once again make a run for the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers are possible across the higher elevations this afternoon, but most neighborhoods across the WBTV viewing area should remain dry.
Some patchy fog could development once again Saturday morning as temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and lower 60. The first half of your Saturday should feature a fair amount of sunshine before scattered showers and potentially a few isolated thunderstorms roll in as cold front passes through our region.
Ahead of the afternoon wet weather moves in, highs will attempt to touch the lower 80s one more time before for dialing back for the remainder of the weekend.
Scattered showers will continue to trek through the area in waves through Sunday morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler than previous day, but still slightly above average in the lower 70s Sunday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will top somewhere near a half inch by the end of the weekend.
The rainy weather will gradually move east of the Piedmont during the second half of the day Sunday. Expect more clouds than sunshine through Monday, but sunshine will take back over Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another more prominent frontal passage on Thursday set to bring storms, and ultimately cooler temperatures for Halloween.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
