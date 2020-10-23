Harrison to host drive-in concert featuring Common, Charlamagne tha God

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 8:53 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jamie Harrison will be hosting a drive-in concert at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College.

The event will take place on Monday, October 26.

The concert will feature a performance by award-winning rapper Common and speeches from special guests. Charleston native Charlamagne tha God will emcee the socially-distanced event.

Harrison says the motivation behind the event is to motivate supporters to get out and vote.

The concert is first-come, first-served and attendance will be capped when the venue is at capacity.

There will be a limit of 4 people per car, and face masks are required for each person.

To RSVP for this event, email press@jaimeharrison.com.

