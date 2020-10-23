First Alert for late Saturday into Sunday, with developing rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will stay comfortably cool, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and patchy dense fog into early Saturday morning. Saturday morning low temperatures will start off around 60 degrees in the piedmont, and lower 50s in the mountains.
A cold front will move into the region on Saturday, giving us the chance for scattered rain, mainly late in the day. The best chance for rain looks to stay mainly west of I-85, across the NC foothills and mountains. Saturday will remain warm, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Scattered rain is expected to linger overnight Saturday and into Sunday, with cooler temperatures expected for Sunday. The best chance for rain looks to be earlier in the day on Sunday. Sunday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 50s for the NC mountains.
Heading into next week, high temperatures get back into the mid to upper 70s Monday through Thursday, with isolated rain possible.
Extended weather models hint at a more significant cold front to move into the region late next week, which could bring rain, thunderstorms, and cooler air. Either way, cooler temperatures look to return by Halloween weekend.
Enjoy your weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.