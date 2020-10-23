Crime Stoppers: Police searching for suspect who wore Halloween mask during robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing a restaurant in southwest Charlotte.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 1 at the Subway restaurant located at 642 Tyvola Rd, according to police.
Surveillance footage obtained by police shows a man wearing a black and gold Halloween mask enter the restaurant.
“He knew exactly what he was doing. As soon as he walked into that store he took control of that entire store,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD.
Surveillance video from inside of the business shows the man approach the front counter and pull a gun out of a lunchbox he is carrying. Police said the man demanded money from one of the employees and then made his way to the back of the business to usher the other Subway workers to the front of the restaurant.
“Any time a gun is involved or in play we take it very seriously. Someone could be seriously hurt,” said Johnson.
The video footage shows the man leave the business once he gets money from the cash register. Officers think the suspect was driving a flat black Honda Civic with a rear spoiler. Johnson said it is rare that police see a robbery in this particular part of Charlotte.
“We just want people to know it can happen anywhere. Just be cautious of your surroundings and be careful when you’re out and about,” said the detective.
He said some people may have seen the suspect shortly before the robbery and not realized a crime was about to be committed.
“I’m pretty sure somebody saw this guy walking across with that mask on and figured it looked strange – probably thought it was a prank or something like that that was going on at the time and we want people just to know, it wasn’t a prank,” said Johnson.
Police said the suspect has an athletic build and stands around 6′ tall. In addition to the Halloween mask he was also wearing a red O’Neill shirt and blue jeans with tan work-style boots.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Tipsters can also submit information to the police through the P3 Tips app.
