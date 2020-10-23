Chester County law enforcement seeks inmate who escaped from detention center

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the jail.
Law enforcement is searching for 29-year-old Bradley Bianco in the Gayle Mills area of Chester.
Bianco is described as a 6-foot tall biracial male. He was last seen wearing a highlighter yellow shirt, blue jeans with blue basketball shorts underneath and no shoes.
Officers are telling people in the area to remain on alert and be aware of their surroundings while making sure that doors are locked.
It is unknown if Bianco is armed, but officers say he has exhibited violence in the past while running from law enforcement.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
