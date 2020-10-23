Charlotte 49ers football team set to finally play first home game Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers football team is scheduled to play it’s first home game of the season Saturday afternoon. The 49ers are set to take on the UTEP Miners at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte.
The team was scheduled to play home games September 26 against Georgia State and October 17 against FIU, but both games were postponed after members of the opposing teams tested positive for COVID-19.
Rob Dibble, a diehard 49ers fan, is used to attending every regular season game during football season. He spoke to WBTV in an interview Friday night.
“We started football in 2013 and I haven’t missed a regular season game,” said Dibble.
He has been patiently waiting for the team’s first home game and said he feels bad for the students and players who have had to deal with games being postponed and canceled this year.
“You have to think you can only go through so many Thursday night, Friday morning ‘hey the games not happening’ before it starts wearing on the team,” said Dibble.
In preparation for Saturday’s game, the official Twitter account of Charlotte 49ers Athletics posted a reminder of the current stadium rules Friday. The stadium is limited to 7% capacity, no tailgating is allowed, masks are required at the game, and physical distancing is encouraged.
“The limited capacity I absolutely agree with. There’s no reason that we need to pack that stadium given the current environment,” said Dibble.
Many UNC Charlotte students will not be able to attend the game due to the capacity restrictions, but students who spoke to WBTV Friday said they were understanding of the situation.
“I think everybody would like the opportunity to be able to go but with all this I understand,” said student Brennan King.
Dibble said he plans to be at the game and is very excited.
“Who knows if I’ll make it to the next game, right? Who knows when the next game will even be? It’s kind of like, ‘live in the moment’. I get to go watch us play and I’m stoked and I’m excited and I’m gonna take advantage of it,” said the super-fan.
The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. Saturday.
