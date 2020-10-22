Trump: “I ran because of you, Joe”

(CBS News) - Mr. Trump questioned Biden on his accomplishments across his 47-year career in public service and said he decided to mount a run for president in 2015 because he believed the Obama administration did “a poor job.”
“I ran because of you, Joe,” the president said. “I ran because of you.”
Mr. Trump attributed Biden to other career politicians who fail to follow through on their promises.
“It’s all talk, no action with these politicians,” he said.
Biden, however, urged voters to evaluate the two candidates for president based on their character.
“I am anxious to have this race. I am anxious to see this take place,” the former vice president said. “The character of our country is on the ballot.”
The president, however, accused Biden of being a “corrupt politician,” citing recent reports of Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.
“Don’t give me this stuff about how you’re this innocent baby,” Mr. Trump said.
But Biden called into question the source of a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden that was dropped off at a computer repair shop in Delaware and purported to hold damaging documents about the Bidens, noting 50 former intelligence officials believe it is part of a Russin disinformation campaign.
“You mean the laptop now is another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax?” Mr. Trump responded. “The laptop is Russia, Russia, Russia, you have to be kidding.”
