Suspect in chase and shooting involving deputy out of hospital, in jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man involved in a chase and a shooting involving a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy has been released from the hospital and jailed under a long list of charges.
Tyler Landen Gambrell, 23, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, assault inflicting serious injury, drug possession, resisting police, speeding, and fleeing to elude arrest. Bond is set at $500,000.
According to the report, deputies were making a traffic stop on Highway 601 near the Volonte Motel at around 2:30 on Wednesday morning. After a sheriff’s K9 alerted on the possible presence of drugs in the car, Gambrell took off, dragging two deputies with his car.
A deputy fired a shot into the car, striking Gambrell in the arm.
Deputies used stop sticks to slow the Ford Mustang Gambrell was driving. He eventually stopped in the median of Peach Orchard Road. Gambrell tried to run from the car, but was captured a short time later.
Gambrell was treated and released from the hospital before being charged and taken to jail.
The deputies received minor injuries.
