Rain chances increase as we approach the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with patchy dense fog developing, as overnight low temperatures cool into the lower 50s for the NC mountains, to upper 50s for the piedmont.
Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day, with a few rain showers possible, mainly confined to the NC mountains.
Friday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 70 degrees in the mountains to around 80 degrees for the piedmont.
Friday night will stay comfortably cool, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and patchy dense fog into early Saturday morning.
A cold front will move into the region on Saturday, giving us the chance for scattered rain, mainly late in the day. The best chance for rain looks to be west of I-85, across the NC foothills and mountains. Saturday will remain warm, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Scattered rain is expected to linger overnight Saturday and into Sunday, with cooler temperatures expected for Sunday. Sunday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the NC mountains.
Heading into next week, high temperatures get back into the mid to upper 70s Monday through Thursday, with isolated rain possible.
Extended weather models hint at a more significant cold front to move into the region late next week, which could bring rain, thunderstorms, and cooler air. Either way, cooler temperatures look to return by Halloween weekend.
Enjoy your Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
