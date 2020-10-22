Rain chances catching up to higher temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and patchy fog will greet us again this morning in many parts of the WBTV viewing area, but they will lift and give way to a mix of clouds and sun with another pleasantly warm afternoon with highs topping out near 80 degrees.
Low clouds and patchy dense fog will likely redevelop again tonight with lows only backing down to the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The end of the workweek will bring a continuation of unseasonably warm and humid weather with low rain chances outside of the mountains. Afternoon readings will again top out close to 80 degrees on Friday.
A weak cool front will approach and then move through the region over course of the weekend, bringing with it a small shower chance.
What this front won’t do is put down a lot of rain like the weekend wash-out we dealt with earlier in the month. There’s only a 20 percent chance for a stray shower Saturday followed by a slightly better shower chance - closer to 40 percent - on Sunday.
High temperatures will remain way above the late-October average – now in the upper 60s – over the weekend, with lower 80s forecast for Saturday before we back off a bit to the middle 70s with more clouds and a few showers on Sunday.
Looking beyond the weekend, temperatures are likely going to remain well-above-average through at least the middle of next week before a much sharper cold front arrives going into the Halloween weekend.
Meteorologist Al Conklin
