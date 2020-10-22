Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of shooting girlfriend in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory police are looking for a man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend early Thursday morning.
The domestic-related shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of 12th Avenue NE.
Andrew Mungro, 34, took off in a 2004 Gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with North Carolina plates HDV-7445.
Police say a female was found with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The woman told officers she was shot by Mungro. A 12-year-old girl was in the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured, according to police.
Police say the woman was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center before being transferred to CMC Charlotte where she is in critical, but stable condition.
Warrants have been issued for Mungro on one count of felony Kidnapping and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Mungro was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ according to police.
Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
