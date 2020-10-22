Passionate Trump, Biden supporters showcase yard displays as election day approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is easy to spot campaign signs in the Charlotte area right now, clear evidence that the 2020 presidential election is imminent.
While many families have placed signs in their yards to show support for a candidate, some have taken their political backing to the next level.
Gastonia resident Carol Vollmer has 25 different campaign signs in the front yard of her home on Ozark Avenue. All of them are signs for Republican politicians. Several of the signs bare the name of President Donald Trump. She said her husband likes to decorate the yard with the signs prior to elections.
“We believe God put Trump where he’s at to bring this country back,” said Vollmer.
In Charlotte, John and Betsy Gurske, supporters of Joe Biden, have hanged several posters in support of the former vice president on the fence in their front yard.
“With the importance of the election, we figured we wanted to show our support for our candidate,” said John Gurske.
The Gurske’s entire fence is lined with colorful posters. One of the signs reads, ‘Joe Biden for President’. Another reads, ‘Hate Has No Home Here’. Vollmer has signs for President Donald Trump, Senator Thom Tillis and Lt. Governor Dan Forest among other Republican lawmakers.
“Everybody comes by and people blow horns and a lot of times people will stop and ask questions,” said Vollmer.
Gurske said his signs also elicit responses from the community.
“We get lots of honks. When we first put it up, we got a few boos which is fine you know. People are expressing their opinion,” explained the democrat.
He elaborated that the posters can lead to conversations amongst community members.
“We just think it’s important to be vocal in who you support and welcome everyone and welcome a dialogue,” said Gurske.
Vollmer explained that she too is in favor of inclusiveness in America.
“Blue lives, black lives, white lives - there’s no difference in God’s eyes, in our eyes. We don’t see black, white, red, green. We see people,” said Vollmer.
She explained that she is voting for President Trump because she believes the president has delivered on the promises he made when he was elected in 2016. Gurske explained that he feels the president has set a bad example for children and shows a lack of respect.
“I just think it’s time for a change, really time for a change,” said the Biden supporter.
Vollmer explained that she wants the country to unite under President Trump.
“We need to get together. We need to be a country again under God,” said the Trump supporter.
