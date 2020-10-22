Ohio sheriff says he will help celebrities leave country if President Trump is re-elected

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WBTV) - An Ohio sheriff says he will help celebrities who want to leave the country if President Donald Trump is re-elected to the White House.
Many celebrities have been vocal about Trump potentially remaining in offices. Most recently, Tommy Lee, of Motley Crue, threatened to leave the country if Trump is elected back into office.
“I’m out of here,” the musician said. “I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”
Other celebrities have threatened to leave the United States if Trump is reelected on Nov. 3.
Sheriff Richard K. Jones, from Butler County in Ohio, wrote in a Facebook post that he “would like to extend an invitation to put money towards a one-way ticket for any celebrity that would like to leave the country this time around if President Trump is re-elected.”
“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” said Sheriff Jones.
The presidential election is just 12 days away.
Jones also posted a social media video doubling down on his intention.
“These are mostly people who don’t like the police, don’t like first responders. I feel obligated to respond. Good for you. I hope you do leave, and if there is any way I could help, I would be willing to throw in $10 to a special fund to help get you a flight, or whatever it takes, to whatever country of your choice, and maybe you can make a better life in that country.”
