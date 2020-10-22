A NASCAR fan was bullied for being LGBTQ+ ally. Then he designed Jimmie Johnson’s car.

When his step-father found him later, Sweet said he couldn’t speak because he was so anxious. He was admitted to a hospital in Chelsea, Mich., overnight, then voluntarily checked in to an inpatient program in Marshall for a week, where he worked with doctors, counselors and other patients to learn healthy coping mechanisms for dealing with the episodes. Without his phone or computer, he unplugged from social media, which he said had developed into an addiction.