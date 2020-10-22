Missing Gaston County teen last seen leaving school early

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager they believe could be a runaway.
Officials say 14-year-old Keeton Elijah Garcia, who goes by Elijah, was last seen on October 20, leaving North Gaston High School before classes ended for the day.
Garcia is described as a white male, 5′4″ tall and 120 lbs.
Anyone who sees Garcia or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective R.L. Smith with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3395 or call 911.
