Missing Gaston County teen last seen leaving school early

Missing Gaston County teen last seen leaving school early
Keeton Elijah Garcia (Source: Gaston County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 4:29 PM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager they believe could be a runaway.

Officials say 14-year-old Keeton Elijah Garcia, who goes by Elijah, was last seen on October 20, leaving North Gaston High School before classes ended for the day.

Garcia is described as a white male, 5′4″ tall and 120 lbs.

Anyone who sees Garcia or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective R.L. Smith with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3395 or call 911.

October 22, 2020 ***Runaway Juvenile*** Keeton Elijah Garcia (Elijah) 14 Years Old White Male 5'4" Tall, 120...

Posted by Gaston County Police on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.