Man shot while driving in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a man says he was shot while driving in Lancaster Wednesday evening.
Lancaster police said the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper extremity flagged them down.
The man told officers he was turning onto Cedar Street from York Street when he was shot.
The man was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.
