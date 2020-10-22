It’s Like Fall In A Glass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You know the saying, it’s 5:00 somewhere! And if you’re wanting something new to try for Happy Hour, you may want to head to Dogwood in SouthPark. Eli Privette is the bar manager. He joined us this morning to talk about some new fall cocktails.
Fall Cocktails:
Tequila Punch
- 2oz strawberry & cream washed Blanco tequila
- .5 oz lime juice
- .5oz yellow chartreuse
- Peychaud bitters
Rudeneja
- 2 oz bourbon
- .25 oz each oleo Saccharum
- Amaro Oscura
- Dolin Blanc vermouth de Chambery
- Cocchi Dopo Teatro Vermouth Amaro
- House-made allspice bitters
