It's Like Fall In A Glass
By Callie Presley | October 22, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 1:53 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You know the saying, it’s 5:00 somewhere! And if you’re wanting something new to try for Happy Hour, you may want to head to Dogwood in SouthPark. Eli Privette is the bar manager. He joined us this morning to talk about some new fall cocktails.

Fall Cocktails:

Tequila Punch

  • 2oz strawberry & cream washed Blanco tequila
  • .5 oz lime juice
  • .5oz yellow chartreuse
  • Peychaud bitters
One of Dogwood's fall cocktails
One of Dogwood's fall cocktails (Source: Dogwood Southern Table)

Rudeneja

  • 2 oz bourbon
  • .25 oz each oleo Saccharum
  • Amaro Oscura
  • Dolin Blanc vermouth de Chambery
  • Cocchi Dopo Teatro Vermouth Amaro
  • House-made allspice bitters
A fall cocktail at Dogwood Southern Table
A fall cocktail at Dogwood Southern Table (Source: Dogwood)

