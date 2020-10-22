I-40 eastbound near Hickory shut down after crash involving dump truck, car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of I-40 in Hickory has been shut down following a serious crash involving a car and a dump truck.
Eastbound lanes of I-40 near Hickory at Exit 123 (U.S. 321) was blocked Thursday morning. Traffic officials expect the lanes to reopen around 12 p.m.
Firefighters say a medical helicopter was requested to airlift a person to the hospital.
Officials are telling drivers to detour around the crash by using Exit 123-B (US-321 North), then continue on US-321 North for approximately one mile then use Exit 44 (US-70 East)., then continue on US-70 East for two miles and turn left onto Lenoir Ryne Boulevard and continue for a half-mile then exit right to re-access I-40 East.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.