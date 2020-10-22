CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you needed a spot to find authentic Irish Whisky, a new distillery is hoping to deliver. You can find it where Bold Missy Brewery used to be, in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. QC@3′s Jordan Sawyers takes us inside the Irish-inspired pub.
Know Before You Go:
What you need to know before you go to Great Wagon Road Distilling
- There is an outdoor patio where you can sit and enjoy the fall weather.
- We’re told you also need to check out the telephone booth, right outside the main entrance.
- They plan to offer tours in the future and launch some specialty gin products.
