Gaston County man accused of possessing child pornography

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man is facing 12 charges related to the possession of child pornography, according to police.
Andrew Jacob Greene, 31, is charged with six felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say the charges come after a search warrant executed at Green’s home in March turned up electronic storage devices with “numerous images and videos containing child pornography.”
Greene is being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact Det. R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.