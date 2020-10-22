Early voting 2020: Voters don’t mind waiting, want to be sure votes are counted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early voting continues to bring people to the polls across North Carolina. More than two million people have already voted more than a week ahead of Election Day 2020. In big cities and rural communities, voters are casting their ballots, and for many, security and knowing their vote will be counted is very important.
One week ago, some people were waiting more than two hours to cast their ballots at the Board of Elections in Rowan County. Today, it was much better…Frank Gentry was glad he waited a few days.
“I was here approximately 20 minutes, decided to go ahead and vote early today," Gentry said.
“We had great turnout at all of our locations, normally there are a few that are a lot lower," said Rowan County Board of Elections Director Brenda McCubbins. “Everyone seemed to be okay with the line, I didn’t hear a lot of complaints about it, they were just all very polite and nice. We try to get them through as quickly as possible, but we’re trying to sanitize every booth after everyone uses it before the next person comes up.”
Some voters are happy to wait, others take to social media to find precincts in other parts of the county with little to no line.
With so much interest in this year’s election, many voters are concerned about security. Brenda McCubbins says her office is in close contact with the state.
“We’re in constant contact with the state board and our IT department has everything in place per the state board’s requirements and expectations," McCubbins said.
“Each state board of elections has been given security briefings digital exercises around the vote,” said nationally known cyber expert Theresa Payton,CEO of Fortalice Solutions and author of Manipulated."
She says Homeland Security, the FBI, and other federal agencies have been working with states to ensure the integrity of the election. Payton also had this advice for individual voters.
“Take your time," Payton said. "I know you’ll be standing in line and will other things you need to do. Just slow down, when you get to the end, there’s nothing wrong with checking everything one more time, watch when you enter, things are tallying in case you have any questions.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.