Caldwell County nursing home has second COVID-19 outbreak

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Health Department confirmed a coronavirus outbreak at a Lenoir assisted living center.
It’s the second such outbreak at the Shaire Center on Shaire Center Drive.
Officials confirmed seven cases at the nursing home. The first outbreak, which closed Aug. 20, had four such cases.
There have been 2,307 coronavirus cases within the county since the pandemic began. Thirty Caldwell County residents have died from COVID-19.
