Biden and Trump asked to discuss foreign entanglements

(CBS News) - Both Biden and Mr. Trump were asked about reports of foreign entanglements, with the president claiming the family of his Democratic rival has made money off of Biden’s position of power.
“The kind of things that you’ve done and the kind of money your family has taken … it’s all through you, Joe,” Mr. Trump said.
But Biden sought to clarify claims that his son Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma while he was vice president presented a conflict of interest.
“Not one single solitary thing was out of line,” the former vice president said. “Not a single thing.”
Biden noted that during the impeachment proceedings that took place at the end of 2019 and into 2020, witnesses testified “I did my job impeccably.”
The former vice president also said it’s Mr. Trump, not his own family, who has made money from China.
The president conceded he did have bank accounts in foreign countries, but said an account in China was active only from 2013 to 2015.
The New York Times reported this week that Mr. Trump maintains bank accounts in China, Britain and Ireland.
“Unlike him where he’s vice president and he does business, I then decided to run for president after that, so I closed it before I even ran for president, let alone became president. Big difference,” the president said. “He’s the vice president of the United States and his son, his brother and his other brother are getting rich. They’re like a vacuum cleaner.”
