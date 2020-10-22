Biden says he would make China “play by the international rules” if elected

(CBS News) - Welker asked Biden how he would respond to China’s recent aggressive tactics on the world stage.
“What I’d make China do is play by the international rules,” Biden said, adding that during the Trump administration, the trade deficit with China has gone “up, not down.”
Biden gave the example of a meeting he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which Biden pushed back against Chinese maneuvers in the South China Sea. He contrasted his hard line with these leaders to Mr. Trump’s relationship with autocratic leaders.
“He embraces guys like the thugs in North Korea and the president in China and Putin and others,” Biden said.
Mr. Trump argued that “China is paying,” discussing recent tariffs on steel. But Biden said that these tariffs had hurt American families, and were paid for by the taxpayers.
“He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues. It’s not about his family or my family. It’s about your family,” Biden said, looking into the camera. Mr. Trump rejoined that Biden was acting like “just a typical politician” by changing the subject from China.
Welker also asked Mr. Trump about his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, whom the president has repeatedly praised.
“I have a very good relationship with him. Different kind of guy, but he probably thinks the same about me,” Mr. Trump said about Kim. Biden called Kim a “thug,” and said he wouldn’t meet with Kim until the North Korean leader agreed to draw down his nuclear capacity.
Mr. Trump said that it was not a bad thing to have a “good relationship” with Kim.
Biden retorted by saying that logic was akin to saying “we had a good relationship with Hitler before he invaded Europe, the rest of Europe.”
