Biden says family separations violated “every notion of who we are as a nation”

(CBS News) - Following the revelation that the Trump administration cannot locate the parents of more than 500 children who were detained at the border and separated from their families, Mr. Trump defended his immigration policies and said children are brought across the U.S.-Mexico border by coyotes and drug cartels.
“We now have as strong a border as we’ve ever had,” the president said, adding there have been more than 500 miles of new barrier built along the southern border. “They have to come in legally.”
The president said his administration is “working on” reuniting children with their parents and “trying very hard” to do so.
Biden lambasted Mr. Trump’s family separation policy and said it was designed to disincentivize migrants from crossing the southern border.
“It makes us a laughing stock,” he said. “It violates every notion of who we are as a nation.”
Biden called the Trump administration’s inability to locate the parents of those children “criminal.”
The president meanwhile, said undocumented children held in detention centers were “so well taken care of” and pressed Welker to ask Biden “who built the cages” shown in media reports.
Biden then stressed that he would put forth a plan for immigration reform within his first 100 days in office if elected, one that would provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, the name given to those protected from deportation under the Obama-era DACA program.
“We owe them,” he said.
