Auto parts that concealed weapons seized by officers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Oct. 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati intercepted a shipment containing three handguns and seven magazines destined to an individual in Barbados.
CBP said the parcel was manifested as auto parts and held for inspection because officers noticed anomalies during an x-ray.
When the officers opened the shipment they noticed auto parts, but after further inspection, officers uncovered the handguns and magazines, according to the CBP.
“Our officers are very familiar with the many ways smugglers try to evade inspection,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “A concern is that these parcels were mis-manifested, which is a tactic smugglers use when a shipment is going to be used for nefarious activities. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our law-abiding citizens and our law enforcement counterparts.”
They said the weapons were being sent from a resident in North Carolina.
