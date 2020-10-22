Above average temperatures hang tight as rain chances creep up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures have raced into the lower 80s again this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. From here, temperatures will gradually fall back into the 60s and 70s.
Overnight lows will drift into the 50s for a few neighborhoods as we go into Friday morning.
A weak cold front will drift through the region this weekend, however, a stray shower could develop as earlier as tomorrow. Despite the increased chance for rain, there will still be a fair amount of sunshine allowing our temperatures to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s again Friday afternoon.
While a couple scattered showers aren’t out of the picture for Saturday, Sunday will us a better chance for rain. Meanwhile, highs will take a step back into the mid to upper 70s, albeit still above average, through the weekend as front keeps much of the sun’s rays from warming the surface.
Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are set to stay in place through the first part of next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.