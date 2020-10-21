Unseasonably warm and unseasonably humid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds will greet us again this morning in many parts of the WBTV viewing area, but they will lift and give way to a mix of clouds and sun with another pleasantly warm afternoon with highs topping out near 80°.
Low clouds and patchy dense fog will likely redevelop again tonight with lows only backing down to the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The end of the workweek will bring a continuation of unseasonably warm and humid weather with low rain chances outside of the mountains. Afternoon readings will again top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s both Thursday and Friday.
A weak cool front will approach and then move through the region over course of the weekend, bringing with it a small shower chance. What this front won’t do is put down a lot of rain like the weekend wash-out we dealt with earlier in the month.
There’s only a 20% chance for a shower or two Saturday followed by perhaps a slightly better chance of a thundershower on Sunday. Highs will hold in the upper 70s both weekend days.
Looking beyond the weekend, temperatures are likely going to remain well-above-average through at least the middle of next week before a much sharper cold front arrives going into the Halloween weekend.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
