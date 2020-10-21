October 80s! There are more to come!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typically, this time of year, we would be wearing the boots and sweaters. Why would we think 2020 would start playing by the rules at this point?
Tonight will be another mild one. With higher than normal humidity, lows will only fall to the low 60s. There could be some fog in some spots.
With partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will get close to 80° again on Thursday. Friday will be in the upper 70s.
There could be an isolated shower at times. However, many of us will miss out on the rain completely.
Th weekend will bring a cold front through. It isn’t impressive though.
Highs will be in the low 80s before the front moves through... and the upper 70s after it does. No big changes there. Rain chances aren’t even impressive.
There’s a 20% chance on Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday.
Next week will be warm again. Highs will range in the mid to upper 70s with low rain chances.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
