Mother charged with murder of 2-month-old son in Catawba County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina special agents have arrested a 22-year-old mother in connection to the death of her infant son.
Special Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) assisted the Claremont Police Department with the investigation into the death of a 2-month-old after the infant was found unresponsive by his father.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, agents arrested 22-year-old Aaliyah Nicole Mungro and charged her with murder.
Mungro was booked at the Catawba County Detention Center after going before a magistrate where she was denied bond.
The case is being handled by the Catawba County District Attorney’s office. The SBI and Claremont Police Department continue to investigate.
Officials say no additional information is available at this time.
