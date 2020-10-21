Mary Makes A Favorite Fall Treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s your favorite fall dessert? Mary loves a good pumpkin bar! If you don’t by now, Producer Heidi loves to make Kristen, Mary, and Jonathan try new things. So, she suggested Mary make her favorite fall dessert.
Need the recipe? We’ve added it below.
PUMPKIN RAISIN BARS
Pumpkin bars:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups of sugar
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp cloves
- 1 cup oil
- 4 eggs
- 15 oz can (2 cups) pumpkin
- ½ cup chopped nuts
- ½ cup Sun Maid raisins
- Heat oven to 350*
- Grease 15X10X1 inch baking pan
- Combine all ingredients except nuts and raisins in a bowl
- Beat at low speed until moistened
- Beat 2 minutes at medium speed
- Stir in nuts and raisins
- Pour into greased pan
- Bake 25-30 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean
- Cool completely
Cream cheese frosting
- 1/3 cup butter or margarine softened
- 3 oz. package of cream cheese softened
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- In a small bowl, combine all ingredients
- Beat until smooth
- Frost cooled pumpkin bars
- Store in refrigerator
*This recipe makes 48 bars
