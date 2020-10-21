Huntersville police searching for man with gun

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with a gun is being sought in Huntersville, police say.
Huntersville police tweeted around 6:45 a.m. that a man armed with a handgun was on foot off Jim Kidd Road near Beatties Ford Road.
The man is described as being around 5′7″ with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black handgun.
K-9 and officers are working to track the man down.
Anyone who sees the man or notices suspicious activity is asked to dial 911.
