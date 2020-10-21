Highs soar into the 80s Wednesday, Thursday with showers possible this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Once again, the big story of the day - the unseasonably warm temperatures.
In fact, highs will surpass the 80° mark this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies before slipping into the 60s tonight.
More clouds will roll in overnight and some neighborhoods will have to wade through patchy fog Thursday morning. After the fog lifts, partly cloudy skies will reign as high pressure continues to produce calm, quiet and warm conditions at the surface. High temperatures will make a run for the low 80s again Thursday afternoon.
High temperatures will take a step back into the upper 70s Friday and through the weekend as an incoming cold front teases the Carolinas. As the front drifts through over the weekend, a few scattered showers will be possible. Dry conditions will be more prevalent than not, so no need to cancel any plans at time.
Meanwhile, in the central Atlantic, Hurricane Epsilon continues on its path towards Bermuda. The latest forecast indicates the center of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday afternoon or evening as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane.
With exception of rough surf and the risk for rip currents on along the Carolinas' coast, Epsilon will have no direct impact our weather.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
