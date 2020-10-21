Duke Energy’s coal ash recycling process underway at Buck Steam Station in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The process for recycling coal ash from the former Buck Steam station is underway now in Rowan County.
In January, Duke Energy agreed to excavate all of its unlined coal ash basins in North Carolina as part of an agreement it announced in 2016 with environmental activists and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
“This important step forward provides certainty for neighbors about our closure plans and allows us to recycle more coal ash to benefit our customers and North Carolina’s economy,” said David Fountain, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president said at the time.
In recent years, scrutiny has been placed upon the basins as questions of high levels of toxic elements were repeatedly found in the drinking water of homes near Duke facilities.
A 2016 WBTV investigation found elevated levels of hexavalent chromium--the same toxic element made famous in the movie Erin Brockovich--in well water used by homes near the Cliffside Steam Station in rural Cleveland County.
State tests in prior years found elevated levels of the same substance and others in the well water of homes near the Allen Steam Station in Gaston County and the Buck Steam Station in Rowan County.
As part of Duke’s plan with the DEQ, the ash is removed and taken to a recycling plant to be used to strengthen concrete.
