Deputies: Man assaults, ties up family members, leads police on chase in stolen car in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man assaulted and tied up three of his relatives in Iredell County then later led police of a chase in a stolen car in Charlotte.
Chad Moore has been charged with three counts of Felony First Degree Kidnapping, Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Assault by Strangulation, three counts of Felony Financial Card Theft, Felony Break and Enter to Terrorize or Injure, two counts of Felony Larceny after Break and Enter, Misdemeanor Assault on a Female and Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a victim reporting a home invasion on Fern Hill Road, south of Troutman on Oct. 20 shortly after 5 p.m. The female victim said two victims were tied up inside the home.
When the deputies arrived, they located the victim in the front yard of the home who told them the suspect was a family member. She said he had stolen her car and fled the scene.
She also said the other victims were still in the home, and she couldn’t get in because the suspect had locked the door, and taken the keys when he drove away.
Deputies were get inside where they located another victim who was untying himself. The third victim, an elderly woman was still tied up and in need of medical assistance. Detectives were able to free her, and provided medical care for her until Iredell County EMS arrived on scene. The woman was quickly stabilized, and taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment.
The suspect was identified and confirmed by witnesses as, Chad Moore, a family member to all the victims.
The victims said Moore came in the house demanding money, and when they refused, they say he assaulted them, and tied all three of them up. He then allegedly took their credit cards.
Detectives say he untied one of the victims and was going to take her with him, but she was able to escape. Moore then allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle.
This victim was then able to run to another residence where she called 911.
Detectives were able to send out the suspect’s description, along with the vehicle description to other law enforcement agencies. The detectives then secured felony arrests for Moore.
A short time later, detectives say they were notified Moore tried to use one of the stolen bank cards in Belmont.
As the investigation was still ongoing, detectives were again notified about additional attempts being made on the bank cards in the Charlotte area.
CMPD notified Iredell County deputies they had been spotted the suspect vehicle, and officers were responding to attempt to arrest Moore in Charlotte.
Once the Charlotte officers tried to stop Moore in the stolen car, he refused to stop and a chase started in Mecklenburg County. The chase ended when the vehicle eventually stopped, and officers were able to take Moore into custody without further incident.
Chad Moore appeared before Magistrate J. Hollar who issued a $750,000 secured bond on the Iredell County charges.
Moore was also charged with two counts of Felony Flee to Elude Arrest from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, and received a $20,000 secured bond on these charges, bringing his total bond to $770,000 secured bond.
