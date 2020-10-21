2 deaths, at least 68 coronavirus cases linked to Charlotte church event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials say two people have died and four people are hospitalized as at least 68 confirmed coronavirus cases are linked to an event at a Charlotte church.
This is now considered the single biggest outbreak in Mecklenburg County.
The United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road was holding an annual gathering the weekend of Oct. 10, according to county commissioner and church member Vilma Leake. The events were held Oct. 4-11.
Included in the confirmed cases mentioned above, is a cluster of six cases at Madison Saints Paradise South Independent Living. The facility reported that all residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Public Health has attempted to contact 94 close contacts reported by the confirmed cases. If you have received a message from a contact tracer, please call the contact tracing hotline at 980-314-9401.
Public Health has also notified several local health departments in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey and New York to monitor for potential cases connected to these events.
“In that gathering people come from all over the country, maybe all over the world, to come to that festive affair,” Leake said.
Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Raynard Washingon stated the cluster is concerning. He also said the House of Prayer has not been interested in hosting a testing site at on its property.
“To this date we have not had testing at the church they have not been interested,” Washington said.
People who attended the two-day event at United House of Prayer For All People on Beatties Ford Road were asked to get tested for COVID-19.
Officials say if you were there, get tested. Also, if you were there and get a call, it could be a contact tracer, so answer your phone.
Leake also held up her speaker phone during the meeting as a church leader identified as Elder Murray claimed they followed local and national health guidelines even though Washington previously claimed those guidelines weren’t always followed.
“We sit and maintain distance six feet apart in our sanctuary, there are hand cleansing stations throughout the sanctuary,” Murray said.
County health leaders have also asked the church to stop holding events but Murray did not say whether they would heed that recommendation.
On Sunday, Charlotte nonprofit “the Genesis Project” set up shop on Reagan Road help anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
“We want to make sure that we can help as many as possible,” said Garcia Nelson, with Genesis Project. “And many of our people in the Mecklenburg County area will take advantage of being tested to ensure their own safety.”
“The Genesis Project” was prepared to give out more than 300 tests on Sunday.
Public Health advises anyone who attended events at the church Oct. 4 - Oct. 11 or who has been in contact with someone who attended events at the church on the dates mentioned above get tested for COVID-19.
If you have COVID-19 like symptoms, please avoid close contact with anyone. In partnership with StarMed Health, Mecklenburg County Public Health will be offering no cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23 at the Northwest Health Department location, 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.
