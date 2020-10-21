Cabarrus Co. homicide leads to police pursuit, arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An early-morning homicide in Cabarrus County led to a police chase and arrests in Rock Hill Wednesday.
The homicide happened around 9:10 a.m. at a home on the 1800 block of Flowe Store Road East in Cabarrus County. Investigators have not revealed many details about the incident, but said it was “a very active investigation.”
From WBTV’s Sky3, police could be seen at the home, with the property surrounded by tape.
The victim’s name has not been released, but deputies say the victim’s car was spotted on Crawford Road in Rock Hill some time after the investigation began. Officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects jumped from the car and tried to get away on foot.
Officials say two people were taken into custody, but there’s no word on what charges they are facing.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
