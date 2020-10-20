World of Outlaws Last Call replaces World Finals as 2020 season-ender

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With continued COVID-19 restrictions impacting the sports and entertainment world, officials at the World of Outlaws and The Dirt Track at Charlotte have announced that the Can-Am World Finals , originally scheduled for Nov. 5-7, has been postponed to 2021. However, the two premier dirt racing series will still end the 2020 season at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, with the World of Outlaws Last Call featuring the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 4-5, and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, for a four-day show this year.