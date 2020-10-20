Victim rushed to hospital after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Dundeen Street near Redbud Street. Medic confirmed a patient was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s name and current condition have not been released.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.
Anyone with further information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
