Unseasonable warm stretch rolls on until weekend arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies are back, and so are unseasonably warm temperatures. In fact, highs will reach the upper 70s today before falling to the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight.
Rain-free conditions should persist through Wednesday and Thursday, however, a stray passing shower isn’t totally out of the picture as moisture from the Atlantic drifts in. Despite the increase in cloud cover, temperatures will soar some 8°-10° above seasonal averages into the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday.
Moisture ahead of an incoming cold front could lead to some widely scattered shower development late Friday, however, there’s a higher chance for Saturday and Sunday as the cold makes a pass through the region.
The latest models call for about a quarter of an inch of rainfall over the weekend. So, that suggests that a portion of the weekend will be damp, but it’s certainly no washout.
A second wave will ride the coat tail of the weekend cold front, so expect the continuation of wet weather along with potentially higher rainfall amounts Monday into Tuesday of the upcoming week.
The wetter conditions through the weekend into next week will keep high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
