Toasty temps for the rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you enjoyed Monday’s weather, you’re going to love today. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around with another pleasantly warm afternoon.
High temperatures will run at least a half-dozen degrees above average, topping out in the upper 70s.
Clear skies are forecast again tonight with a little bit of fog possible, though it won’t be nearly so chilly with lows bottoming out in the upper 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring even warmer weather. Highs will be close to 80° both Wednesday and Thursday and at least the upper 70s on Friday. Rain chances remain near zero between now and Thursday but there’s a 20% chance for a stray shower by Friday, as a cold front approaches.
The front will move through over the course of the weekend, but it doesn’t look anything like the wash-out we dealt with two weekends ago. There’s only a 30% chance for a few showers. Highs will hold in the upper 70s Saturday and only fall back to the middle 70s on Sunday.
Epsilon is our latest tropical storm with winds near 45 mph. The storm is out in the middle of the Atlantic and shouldn’t pose a threat to the US, however, it could be close to Bermuda as a low-grade hurricane over the weekend.
