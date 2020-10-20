Salisbury woman loses $340 in gift card scam

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Lt. Lee Walker said it plainly, when someone you don’t know tells you to put money on a gift card for a product or service, don’t do it.
A Salisbury woman is the latest to be victimized by a gift card scam.
According to Lt. Walker, a 62-year-old woman received a call from someone claiming to represent DirecTV. The caller offered a major upgrade on DirecTV services. The woman was told to put $340 on eBay gift cards, then call another phone number and share the gift card numbers.
The victim complied with the request, but then, told police she didn’t feel right about it. She called eBay and was told the money was already gone. A call made to DirecTV confirmed that the television provider had nothing to do with the original call.
It is unlikely that the woman can get any of the money returned, according to Lt. Walker.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.