Police investigating armed robbery at Salisbury convenience store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Telling the clerk to “give it up,” two men robbed a Salisbury convenience store on Monday night.
According to the police report, it happened at the Circle K at 1015 E. Innes Street just after 10:30 pm.
Two men walked into the store and walked behind the counter. One man displayed a handgun and told the clerk to hand over the money. The two men took the cash and carton of cigarettes, and then left the store.
Police say the robbers were both black men. One was wearing all black clothes with a black bandana over his face. The other was wearing a yellow hoodie and light blue jeans.
No vehicle description was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
