Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on South Carolina interstate

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed Monday after being hit by a car on Interstate 77.
The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 in York County.
Troopers say a car was disabled in the left hand lane and the pedestrian was standing in the emergency lane. They didn’t say whether the car belonged to the pedestrian.
Another car was driving south in the left lane and, while swerving to avoid the broken down car, hit the pedestrian, troopers say.
No other information was released.
