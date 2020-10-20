Novant Health offers tests with rapid results to check for flu or COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you or someone you love is feeling sick, how do you know if it’s a cold, allergies, the flu, or even COVID-19? Medical experts say we’re beginning to merge the flu season with the ongoing pandemic. Both have similar symptoms, but different treatment.
Novant Health says it is offering a test that can detect which is which, and that the results come back quickly.
“We’re seeing a lot more patients have symptoms of allergies, viruses, sniffles, sore throats, and so forth, that may only last a couple of days, but may cause a tremendous amount of anxiety in families," said Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, a pediatrician with Novant Health.
Novant Health is offering what’s called the Abbott ID NOW test that can determine the difference between the flu and COVID-19, and the get the results quickly. That means patients don’t have to wait in isolation for ten days to get results.
“We can swab the patients on site and get the results back within a few minutes," Dr. Ohmstede added.
The tests are now being offered in Novant Health’s pediatric offices and most community medicine practices.
“We’re doing rapid testing only on patients who have symptoms that could be in line with COVID-19.”
Dr. Ohmstede also passed along some free medical advice on how we are all handling the challenges of this unprecedented season.
“The best advice I can give people is to don’t get weary. This has been a long seven months and we’re experiencing a lot of fatigue…my best advice is to keep your spirits up, take care of yourself and your family, keep pressing forward, keep masking, keep washing hands, stay home if you’re sick, make sure your interactions with other people are six feet apart, so that we can all get back to normal as soon as possible.”
Dr. Ohmstede also pointed out that one of the unique characteristics of COVID-19 is that loss of taste and smell. Another difference is that the flu usually hits at its hardest in the first few days, while COVID-19 can be at its worst two or three weeks after the onset.
The pediatrician also stressed the importance of the flu vaccine, and noted that this flu season could possibly be somewhat “light” since so many people are wearing masks, washing hands, and keeping that social distance.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.